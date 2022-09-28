When Will Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.08 or 18.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.91M. MTCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -724.0% off its 52-week high of $4.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Metacrine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 482.13K.

Analysts gave the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MTCR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Metacrine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5100 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 18.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is 5.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

According to analyst projections, MTCR’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Metacrine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.68% over the past 6 months, a 72.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Metacrine Inc. will rise 57.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Metacrine Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.80%.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.02% of Metacrine Inc. shares while 18.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.72%. There are 18.89% institutions holding the Metacrine Inc. stock share, with Arch Venture Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million MTCR shares worth $1.79 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.18% or 0.92 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 58362.0 shares worth around $35594.0.