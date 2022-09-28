Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 8.08 million Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.62. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $42.09 changed hands at $0.57 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.07B. TWTRâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -62.53% off its 52-week high of $68.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.30, which suggests the last value was 25.64% up since then. When we look at Twitter Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.47 million.

Analysts gave the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 30 recommended TWTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Twitter Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.52 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.37% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 4.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.51, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWTRâ€™s forecast low is $22.00 with $54.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -28.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twitter Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 7.59% over the past 6 months, a 520.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twitter Inc. will rise 135.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Twitter Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.58 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Twitter Inc. earnings to increase by 80.70%.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 28.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.91% of Twitter Inc. shares while 70.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.11%. There are 70.72% institutions holding the Twitter Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.77% of the shares, roughly 82.4 million TWTR shares worth $3.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 51.19 million shares worth $1.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.92 million shares estimated at $848.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 17.5 million shares worth around $677.22 million.