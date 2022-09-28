The Stock Of General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $88.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.12 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.22B. GIS’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.99% off its 52-week high of $81.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.85, which suggests the last value was 24.67% up since then. When we look at General Mills Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Analysts gave the General Mills Inc. (GIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended GIS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. General Mills Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.98.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Instantly GIS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 81.24 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.72%, with the 5-day performance at 3.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is 2.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GIS’s forecast low is $63.00 with $88.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.35% for it to hit the projected low.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Mills Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.62% over the past 6 months, a 3.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Mills Inc. will fall -1.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.68 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that General Mills Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $5.16 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.80%. The 2022 estimates are for General Mills Inc. earnings to increase by 16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.43% per year.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 23. The 2.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of General Mills Inc. shares while 78.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.72%. There are 78.60% institutions holding the General Mills Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 50.86 million GIS shares worth $3.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 48.51 million shares worth $3.29 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.34 million shares estimated at $1.38 billion under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 17.39 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.