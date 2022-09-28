The Stock Of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $153.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 6.03 million Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $81.95 changed hands at -$1.21 or -1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.67B. BX’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.77% off its 52-week high of $149.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $82.22, which suggests the last value was -0.33% down since then. When we look at Blackstone Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the Blackstone Inc. (BX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blackstone Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Instantly BX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 94.00 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.66%, with the 5-day performance at -9.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is -16.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BX’s forecast low is $102.00 with $153.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blackstone Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.19% over the past 6 months, a 8.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blackstone Inc. will fall -21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.43 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Blackstone Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.18 billion and $4.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Blackstone Inc. earnings to increase by 442.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 19 and October 24. The 7.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.83. It is important to note, however, that the 7.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.69 per year.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of Blackstone Inc. shares while 64.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.14%. There are 64.63% institutions holding the Blackstone Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.42% of the shares, roughly 44.98 million BX shares worth $5.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 38.24 million shares worth $4.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 20.33 million shares estimated at $2.58 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $1.19 billion.