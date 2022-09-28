The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.53 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.16B. KR’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.98% off its 52-week high of $62.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.22, which suggests the last value was 14.17% up since then. When we look at The Kroger Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Analysts gave the The Kroger Co. (KR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended KR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Kroger Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.77.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Instantly KR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.87 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.14%, with the 5-day performance at -5.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is -8.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KR’s forecast low is $43.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.44% for it to hit the projected low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Kroger Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.30% over the past 6 months, a 9.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Kroger Co. will fall -3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.23 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that The Kroger Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $33.97 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The 2022 estimates are for The Kroger Co. earnings to decrease by -33.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.65% per year.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 05. The 2.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of The Kroger Co. shares while 82.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.25%. There are 82.71% institutions holding the The Kroger Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 81.04 million KR shares worth $4.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 72.95 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 19.1 million shares estimated at $1.1 billion under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 15.02 million shares worth around $861.92 million.