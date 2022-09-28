The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.63 million The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $7.38 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $930.18M. GEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.93% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was 29.54% up since then. When we look at The GEO Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.22 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is -9.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.56 days.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The GEO Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.51% over the past 6 months, a -1.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The GEO Group Inc. will fall -26.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $561.5 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The GEO Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $555.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $561.18 million and $557.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for The GEO Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.75% of The GEO Group Inc. shares while 85.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.05%. There are 85.77% institutions holding the The GEO Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 18.08 million GEO shares worth $119.53 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.60% or 16.88 million shares worth $111.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 8.61 million shares estimated at $56.85 million under it, the former controlled 6.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 5.9 million shares worth around $41.94 million.