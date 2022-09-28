Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.72 changing hands around $0.61 or 2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.76B. SYF’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.76% off its 52-week high of $52.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.22, which suggests the last value was 5.22% up since then. When we look at Synchrony Financial’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Analysts gave the Synchrony Financial (SYF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SYF as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Synchrony Financial’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Instantly SYF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.79 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.41%, with the 5-day performance at -11.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is -16.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYF’s forecast low is $22.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synchrony Financial share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.59% over the past 6 months, a -20.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synchrony Financial will fall -29.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.85 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.66 billion and $3.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Synchrony Financial earnings to increase by 222.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.80% per year.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 25. The 3.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Synchrony Financial shares while 104.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.58%. There are 104.13% institutions holding the Synchrony Financial stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 63.08 million SYF shares worth $2.2 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.23% or 49.29 million shares worth $1.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.15 million shares estimated at $611.65 million under it, the former controlled 4.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 15.02 million shares worth around $522.72 million.