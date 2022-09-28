Stock Performance And Forecast For Liberty Global plc

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.44 changing hands around $0.63 or 3.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.00B. LBTYK’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.83% off its 52-week high of $30.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.76, which suggests the last value was 3.9% up since then. When we look at Liberty Global plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Global plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.15 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.16%, with the 5-day performance at -9.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is -21.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBTYK’s forecast low is $24.00 with $37.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.62 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Liberty Global plc earnings to increase by 61.30%.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Liberty Global plc shares while 93.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.71%. There are 93.55% institutions holding the Liberty Global plc stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.72% of the shares, roughly 53.97 million LBTYK shares worth $1.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.48% or 14.45 million shares worth $374.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 10.85 million shares estimated at $239.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million shares worth around $175.44 million.