Stock Performance And Forecast For Haleon plc

In the last trading session, 6.73 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at -$0.22 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.30B. HLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.3% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 4.44% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.02 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HLN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.20 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.00%, with the 5-day performance at -2.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is -6.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.28, meaning bulls need a downside of -78.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLN’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 35.04% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to increase by 21.40%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.40% of Haleon plc shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.