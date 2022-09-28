Should You Invest In Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.74 million Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.11 changing hands around $0.12 or 1.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.45B. CIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.78% off its 52-week high of $16.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.80, which suggests the last value was 5.07% up since then. When we look at Chimera Investment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CIM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chimera Investment Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) trade information

Instantly CIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.22 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.28%, with the 5-day performance at -21.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is -32.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CIM’s forecast low is $8.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chimera Investment Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.96% over the past 6 months, a -31.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chimera Investment Corporation will fall -38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.52 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Chimera Investment Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $127.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $130.09 million and $134.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Chimera Investment Corporation earnings to decrease by -25.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.54% per year.

CIM Dividends

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07. The 15.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 15.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 50.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.59%. There are 50.91% institutions holding the Chimera Investment Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 22.08 million CIM shares worth $265.88 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.06% or 19.11 million shares worth $230.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.22 million shares estimated at $207.3 million under it, the former controlled 7.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 6.84 million shares worth around $82.4 million.