Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.64 million Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $7.38 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.55B. RITM’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.03% off its 52-week high of $11.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.42, which suggests the last value was -0.54% down since then. When we look at Rithm Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 million.

Analysts gave the Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RITM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Instantly RITM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.06 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.09%, with the 5-day performance at -16.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is -25.15% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RITM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rithm Capital Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.73% over the past 6 months, a -16.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Rithm Capital Corp. earnings to increase by 142.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.14% per year.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04. The 13.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 13.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders