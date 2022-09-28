Risk Capital Investors Should Consider PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS).

In the latest trading session, 2.82 million PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.48. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.48 or -62.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.52M. PHASâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1364.29% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was -78.57% down since then. When we look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.32K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Instantly PHAS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9100 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -62.80% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.88%, with the 5-day performance at -17.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is -35.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -33.91% over the past 6 months, a 61.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 48.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $830k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $830k. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.34 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -92.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.70%. The 2022 estimates are for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 12.00%.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.91% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 69.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.12%. There are 69.93% institutions holding the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.64% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million PHAS shares worth $8.77 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.05% or 4.41 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $1.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.74 million.