Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS).

In the last trading session, 6.38 million Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $8.07 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.86B. SBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.31% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.77, which suggests the last value was 28.5% up since then. When we look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SBS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.27 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.10%, with the 5-day performance at -12.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is -13.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBS’s forecast low is $9.63 with $14.32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings to increase by 136.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.71% per year.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 2.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares while 11.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.82%. There are 11.82% institutions holding the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 5.72 million SBS shares worth $56.21 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 5.66 million shares worth $55.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $37.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $26.01 million.