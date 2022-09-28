Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.12 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.30B. PRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.45% off its 52-week high of $15.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the last value was 2.83% up since then. When we look at Perimeter Solutions SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.19K.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Instantly PRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.65 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.33%, with the 5-day performance at -10.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) is -27.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 05.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.34% of Perimeter Solutions SA shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.82%. There are 94.49% institutions holding the Perimeter Solutions SA stock share, with Windacre Partnership LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 20.0 million PRM shares worth $242.2 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.56% or 13.97 million shares worth $169.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 13.24 million shares estimated at $160.32 million under it, the former controlled 8.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 4.65% of the shares, roughly 7.58 million shares worth around $77.05 million.