Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $115.58 changing hands around $2.26 or 1.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.75B. PAYX’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.79% off its 52-week high of $141.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $106.55, which suggests the last value was 7.81% up since then. When we look at Paychex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) trade information

Instantly PAYX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 119.13 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.98%, with the 5-day performance at -5.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is -12.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.4 days.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paychex Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.74% over the past 6 months, a 9.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paychex Inc. will rise 9.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.19 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Paychex Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $1.2 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Paychex Inc. earnings to increase by 26.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.63% per year.

PAYX Dividends

Paychex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28. The 2.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.77% of Paychex Inc. shares while 72.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.92%. There are 72.21% institutions holding the Paychex Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 30.57 million PAYX shares worth $4.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 29.34 million shares worth $4.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 9.38 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million shares worth around $959.02 million.