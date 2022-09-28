NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.04 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.38B. NOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.97% off its 52-week high of $24.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 23.8% up since then. When we look at NOV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Analysts gave the NOV Inc. (NOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NOV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NOV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.88 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.59%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is -20.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOV’s forecast low is $16.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.38% for it to hit the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOV Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.49% over the past 6 months, a 191.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOV Inc. will rise 175.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 314.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that NOV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.80%. The 2022 estimates are for NOV Inc. earnings to increase by 91.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.00% per year.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27. The 1.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of NOV Inc. shares while 99.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.61%. There are 99.95% institutions holding the NOV Inc. stock share, with Pzena Investment Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.82% of the shares, roughly 38.57 million NOV shares worth $756.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.71% or 38.14 million shares worth $747.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 24.8 million shares estimated at $449.58 million under it, the former controlled 6.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 11.39 million shares worth around $223.37 million.