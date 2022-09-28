MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 8.61 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $29.98 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.00B. MGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.68% off its 52-week high of $51.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.41, which suggests the last value was 11.91% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.98 million.

Analysts gave the MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MGM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MGM Resorts International’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.69 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.20%, with the 5-day performance at -13.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is -10.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGM’s forecast low is $40.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.42% for it to hit the projected low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.94% over the past 6 months, a 105.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MGM Resorts International will rise 276.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.04 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.23 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.70%. The 2022 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to increase by 219.60%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07. The 0.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.97% of MGM Resorts International shares while 71.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.70%. There are 71.94% institutions holding the MGM Resorts International stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 41.8 million MGM shares worth $1.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 25.4 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 11.13 million shares estimated at $466.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $367.33 million.