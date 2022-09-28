Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.88 changing hands around $1.81 or 3.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.67B. MTCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -272.34% off its 52-week high of $182.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.99, which suggests the last value was 5.91% up since then. When we look at Match Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.00 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.41%, with the 5-day performance at -9.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is -18.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Match Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.34% over the past 6 months, a 102.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Match Group Inc. will rise 15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $804.6 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Match Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $887.03 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Match Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.45% per year.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Match Group Inc. shares while 100.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.12%. There are 100.53% institutions holding the Match Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 29.16 million MTCH shares worth $3.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.65% or 27.56 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.15 million shares estimated at $994.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million shares worth around $849.25 million.