Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.34 or -19.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.83M. LYLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -6917.73% off its 52-week high of $98.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was -5.67% down since then. When we look at Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.43K.

Analysts gave the Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LYLT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) trade information

Instantly LYLT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -19.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.18%, with the 5-day performance at -8.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) is -17.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LYLT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -751.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -183.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Loyalty Ventures Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.86% over the past 6 months, a -108.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $157.11 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $181.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Loyalty Ventures Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.70%.

LYLT Dividends

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.53% of Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares while 72.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.66%. There are 72.96% institutions holding the Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million LYLT shares worth $44.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 2.27 million shares worth $37.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $5.05 million under it, the former controlled 5.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $9.76 million.