Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 3.67 million Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.23 changing hands around $0.2 or 5.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.10M. LGVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -963.83% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the last value was 32.86% up since then. When we look at Longeveron Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.39K.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Instantly LGVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.61%, with the 5-day performance at -4.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is -22.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LGVN’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -374.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -230.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Longeveron Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.58% over the past 6 months, a 22.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Longeveron Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $200k.

The 2022 estimates are for Longeveron Inc. earnings to decrease by -353.10%.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.70% of Longeveron Inc. shares while 12.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.91%. There are 12.93% institutions holding the Longeveron Inc. stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.51% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million LGVN shares worth $2.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 0.12 million shares worth $1.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 66429.0 shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 48295.0 shares worth around $0.67 million.