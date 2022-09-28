Let’s Talk About Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $9.73 changed hands at $2.12 or 27.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.67M. HROW’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.5% off its 52-week high of $12.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.40, which suggests the last value was 44.5% up since then. When we look at Harrow Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.68K.

Analysts gave the Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HROW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harrow Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information

Instantly HROW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.50 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 27.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.62%, with the 5-day performance at 16.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is 5.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HROW’s forecast low is $16.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -64.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harrow Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.81% over the past 6 months, a -228.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harrow Health Inc. will rise 90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.07 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Harrow Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $22.51 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Harrow Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -432.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

HROW Dividends

Harrow Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of Harrow Health Inc. shares while 57.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.40%. There are 57.39% institutions holding the Harrow Health Inc. stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million HROW shares worth $22.45 million.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 1.48 million shares worth $10.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $4.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.51 million.