Let’s Dive Into The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.38 million Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $98.33 changed hands at -$1.51 or -1.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $172.86B. ABT’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.02% off its 52-week high of $142.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $98.81, which suggests the last value was -0.49% down since then. When we look at Abbott Laboratories’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

Analysts gave the Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ABT as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Abbott Laboratories’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Instantly ABT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 103.92 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.13%, with the 5-day performance at -3.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is -3.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABT’s forecast low is $95.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abbott Laboratories share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.05% over the past 6 months, a -4.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abbott Laboratories will fall -33.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.6 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.66 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Abbott Laboratories earnings to increase by 57.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 18 and October 24. The 1.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Abbott Laboratories shares while 75.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.10%. There are 75.55% institutions holding the Abbott Laboratories stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 151.29 million ABT shares worth $17.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 132.85 million shares worth $15.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 50.9 million shares estimated at $6.02 billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 38.7 million shares worth around $4.58 billion.