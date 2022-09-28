KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.53 changing hands around $0.6 or 1.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.82B. KKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.41% off its 52-week high of $83.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.92, which suggests the last value was 3.62% up since then. When we look at KKR & Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KKR as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KKR & Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Instantly KKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 46.18 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.03%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is -14.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KKR’s forecast low is $58.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.25% for it to hit the projected low.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KKR & Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.01% over the past 6 months, a -13.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KKR & Co. Inc. will fall -9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.78 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.66 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.70%. The 2022 estimates are for KKR & Co. Inc. earnings to increase by 116.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.85% per year.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.97% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 78.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.84%. There are 78.30% institutions holding the KKR & Co. Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.57% of the shares, roughly 38.93 million KKR shares worth $2.28 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 33.64 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. With 16.04 million shares estimated at $937.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 14.53 million shares worth around $740.42 million.