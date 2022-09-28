JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.83 million JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $18.77 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.18B. JBGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.64% off its 52-week high of $31.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.49, which suggests the last value was 1.49% up since then. When we look at JBG SMITH Properties’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.98K.

Analysts gave the JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JBGS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JBG SMITH Properties’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

Instantly JBGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.50 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.62%, with the 5-day performance at -11.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is -16.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JBGS’s forecast low is $24.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.86% for it to hit the projected low.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JBG SMITH Properties will fall -200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.58 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $168.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154.64 million and $161.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.20%. The 2022 estimates are for JBG SMITH Properties earnings to decrease by -28.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04. The 4.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 4.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of JBG SMITH Properties shares while 94.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.25%. There are 94.96% institutions holding the JBG SMITH Properties stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.10% of the shares, roughly 17.42 million JBGS shares worth $508.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 13.12 million shares worth $383.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.59 million shares estimated at $147.48 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $104.63 million.