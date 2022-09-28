Is Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 6.15 million Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $37.22 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.29B. SNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.27% off its 52-week high of $57.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.91, which suggests the last value was 0.83% up since then. When we look at Sanofi’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

Instantly SNY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.44 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.31%, with the 5-day performance at -6.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is -8.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

Sanofi (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sanofi share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.80% over the past 6 months, a 6.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sanofi will rise 2.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.7 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.85 billion and $11.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Sanofi earnings to decrease by -49.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.30% per year.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 4.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 4.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sanofi shares while 10.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.19%. There are 10.19% institutions holding the Sanofi stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 34.52% of the shares, roughly 92.01 million SNY shares worth $4.72 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 18.48 million shares worth $948.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 53.99 million shares estimated at $2.7 billion under it, the former controlled 20.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $279.98 million.