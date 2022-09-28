Is NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9.89 million NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $96.29 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.42B. NKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.0% off its 52-week high of $179.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $95.34, which suggests the last value was 0.99% up since then. When we look at NIKE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.98 million.

Analysts gave the NIKE Inc. (NKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended NKE as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NIKE Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.94.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 103.63 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.23%, with the 5-day performance at -5.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -11.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKE’s forecast low is $100.00 with $185.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.85% for it to hit the projected low.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIKE Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.57% over the past 6 months, a -1.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIKE Inc. will fall -19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.32 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that NIKE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $12.23 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NIKE Inc. earnings to increase by 5.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.44% per year.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 29. The 1.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of NIKE Inc. shares while 83.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.29%. There are 83.24% institutions holding the NIKE Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 107.02 million NKE shares worth $14.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 90.52 million shares worth $12.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 36.84 million shares estimated at $4.96 billion under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 27.93 million shares worth around $3.76 billion.