Is Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at $0.39 or 22.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.04M. LGHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.19% off its 52-week high of $2.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.12K.
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information
Instantly LGHL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 22.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.09%, with the 5-day performance at 5.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 37.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings to decrease by -6.60%.
LGHL Dividends
Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares while 1.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.14%. There are 1.14% institutions holding the Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million LGHL shares worth $0.32 million.
Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 11889.0 shares estimated at $12126.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.