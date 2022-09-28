Is Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.94 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $61.23B. FISV’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.8% off its 52-week high of $111.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.03, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Fiserv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Analysts gave the Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended FISV as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiserv Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 99.74 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.33%, with the 5-day performance at -6.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is -8.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FISV’s forecast low is $95.00 with $149.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiserv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.56% over the past 6 months, a 16.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiserv Inc. will rise 15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.27 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Fiserv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.96 billion and $4.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fiserv Inc. earnings to increase by 41.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.33% per year.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Fiserv Inc. shares while 92.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.43%. There are 92.99% institutions holding the Fiserv Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.34% of the shares, roughly 47.89 million FISV shares worth $4.86 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 43.57 million shares worth $4.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.15 million shares estimated at $2.06 billion under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million shares worth around $1.72 billion.