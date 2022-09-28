Is Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ: CTXR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.32. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.25 changing hands around $0.07 or 5.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $171.01M. CTXRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $2.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 33.6% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.20K.

Analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 5.93% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.38%, with the 5-day performance at -6.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -3.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.79 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -32.95% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 49.60%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 13 and December 19.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.42% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 17.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.64%. There are 17.98% institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 43.64% of the shares, roughly 8.08 million CTXR shares worth $14.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 33.57% or 6.22 million shares worth $11.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.76 million shares estimated at $6.74 million under it, the former controlled 20.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 9.26% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $3.07 million.