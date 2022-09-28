Is BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 23.01 million BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.22 changing hands around $3.45 or 59.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $965.72M. BTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.41% off its 52-week high of $11.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 57.16% up since then. When we look at BTRS Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.90K.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Instantly BTRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.30 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 59.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.21%, with the 5-day performance at -9.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is -12.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BTRS Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.75% over the past 6 months, a -17.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BTRS Holdings Inc. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.67 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that BTRS Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $46.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.73 million and $34.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for BTRS Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -258.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.80% per year.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.35% of BTRS Holdings Inc. shares while 83.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.74%. There are 83.27% institutions holding the BTRS Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.67% of the shares, roughly 28.37 million BTRS shares worth $260.98 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 14.25 million shares worth $131.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $30.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $25.98 million.