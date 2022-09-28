Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.98 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.67B. INVH’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.79% off its 52-week high of $45.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.15, which suggests the last value was 2.44% up since then. When we look at Invitation Homes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Instantly INVH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.57 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.23%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is -9.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invitation Homes Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.23% over the past 6 months, a 14.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invitation Homes Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $560.51 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Invitation Homes Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $572.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $509.53 million and $520.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Invitation Homes Inc. earnings to increase by 27.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.14% per year.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31. The 2.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares while 101.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.93%. There are 101.71% institutions holding the Invitation Homes Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.20% of the shares, roughly 86.65 million INVH shares worth $3.48 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.25% or 74.76 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.64 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 17.52 million shares worth around $703.97 million.