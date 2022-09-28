Investor Confidence Declines As Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Shares Lose -$0.32

In the last trading session, 40.84 million Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.25 changed hands at -$0.32 or -2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.58B. LESL’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.23% off its 52-week high of $24.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.01, which suggests the last value was 8.7% up since then. When we look at Leslie’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LESL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.23 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.77%, with the 5-day performance at 5.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is -2.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LESL’s forecast low is $15.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leslie’s Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.28% over the past 6 months, a 9.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leslie’s Inc. will rise 15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $691.6 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Leslie’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $491.18 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Leslie’s Inc. earnings to increase by 112.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 05.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.91% of Leslie’s Inc. shares while 112.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.94%. There are 112.37% institutions holding the Leslie’s Inc. stock share, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 18.12 million LESL shares worth $350.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 13.26 million shares worth $256.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 10.16 million shares estimated at $196.71 million under it, the former controlled 5.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $108.51 million.