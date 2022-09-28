G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.19 million G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $12.12 changed hands at $0.49 or 4.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $532.31M. GTHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.31% off its 52-week high of $17.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.84, which suggests the last value was 68.32% up since then. When we look at G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GTHX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.02.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.46 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.71%, with the 5-day performance at -14.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is -15.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTHX’s forecast low is $14.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -452.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.51% for it to hit the projected low.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the G1 Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.37% over the past 6 months, a 0.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for G1 Therapeutics Inc. will fall -8.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.14 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.6 million and $5.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 164.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.80%. The 2022 estimates are for G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.00%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.10% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 59.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.75%. There are 59.77% institutions holding the G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million GTHX shares worth $27.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 3.3 million shares worth $25.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $9.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $8.05 million.