Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FYBR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.84 million Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.02 changing hands around $1.8 or 8.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.45B. FYBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.34% off its 52-week high of $35.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.06, which suggests the last value was 12.32% up since then. When we look at Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 971.07K.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Instantly FYBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.19 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 8.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.65%, with the 5-day performance at -7.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is -16.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.11 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.44 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. earnings to increase by 623.70%.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares while 95.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.42%. There are 95.21% institutions holding the Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock share, with Ares Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.37% of the shares, roughly 35.21 million FYBR shares worth $974.13 million.

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 21.96 million shares worth $607.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.0 million shares estimated at $188.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $194.87 million.