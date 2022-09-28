Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.23 changing hands around $0.73 or 1.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.36B. FTNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.03% off its 52-week high of $74.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.37, which suggests the last value was 3.78% up since then. When we look at Fortinet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Analysts gave the Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FTNT as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortinet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.17 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.53%, with the 5-day performance at -4.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is -2.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTNT’s forecast low is $60.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortinet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.37% over the past 6 months, a 31.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortinet Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Fortinet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $744.3 million and $811.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 81.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortinet Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.48% per year.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.36% of Fortinet Inc. shares while 70.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.84%. There are 70.90% institutions holding the Fortinet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 42.36% of the shares, roughly 68.0 million FTNT shares worth $4.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 36.01% or 57.81 million shares worth $3.95 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.04 million shares estimated at $1.37 billion under it, the former controlled 12.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 9.25% of the shares, roughly 14.85 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.