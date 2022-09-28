FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $148.90 changing hands around $3.95 or 2.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.99B. FDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.17% off its 52-week high of $266.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $141.92, which suggests the last value was 4.69% up since then. When we look at FedEx Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Instantly FDX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 160.66 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.96%, with the 5-day performance at -7.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is -33.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FedEx Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.99% over the past 6 months, a -25.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FedEx Corporation will rise 19.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.69 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that FedEx Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $24.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.93 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2022 estimates are for FedEx Corporation earnings to decrease by -22.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.06% per year.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20. The 3.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.72% of FedEx Corporation shares while 73.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.62%. There are 73.48% institutions holding the FedEx Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.23% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million FDX shares worth $4.35 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 17.33 million shares worth $4.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 10.81 million shares estimated at $2.45 billion under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 3.33% of the shares, roughly 8.66 million shares worth around $2.0 billion.