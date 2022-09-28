Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 6.63 million Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $33.01 changed hands at $1.34 or 4.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $112.70B. EQNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.84% off its 52-week high of $42.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.90, which suggests the last value was 27.6% up since then. When we look at Equinor ASA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Analysts gave the Equinor ASA (EQNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQNR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equinor ASA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Instantly EQNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.37 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.80%, with the 5-day performance at -4.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is -20.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQNR’s forecast low is $34.00 with $50.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinor ASA share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.00% over the past 6 months, a 131.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.05 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Equinor ASA’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $27.3 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Equinor ASA earnings to increase by 256.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.80% per year.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 3.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.31. It is important to note, however, that the 3.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Equinor ASA shares while 5.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.53%. There are 5.53% institutions holding the Equinor ASA stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.73% of the shares, roughly 118.57 million EQNR shares worth $4.45 billion.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 10.19 million shares worth $382.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 5.05 million shares estimated at $175.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $112.02 million.