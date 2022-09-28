Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.27 changing hands around $0.76 or 2.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.04B. ENB’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.56% off its 52-week high of $47.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.21, which suggests the last value was 5.38% up since then. When we look at Enbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ENB as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enbridge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.56 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.02%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is -13.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.35% over the past 6 months, a 5.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enbridge Inc. will rise 3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.61 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $10.05 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Enbridge Inc. earnings to increase by 94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.40% per year.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 07. The 7.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 7.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Enbridge Inc. shares while 53.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.40%. There are 53.31% institutions holding the Enbridge Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 154.32 million ENB shares worth $7.11 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 78.03 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. With 26.17 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 19.86 million shares worth around $866.8 million.