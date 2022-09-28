Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $74.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.45 million Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $48.43 changed hands at -$0.87 or -1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.64B. DRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.73% off its 52-week high of $66.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.12, which suggests the last value was 2.7% up since then. When we look at Duke Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DRE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Duke Realty Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) trade information

Instantly DRE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.17 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.22%, with the 5-day performance at -7.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is -20.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRE’s forecast low is $56.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Duke Realty Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.98% over the past 6 months, a 10.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Duke Realty Corporation will fall -80.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $281.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Duke Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $288.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Duke Realty Corporation earnings to increase by 179.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

DRE Dividends

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Duke Realty Corporation shares while 99.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.60%. There are 99.45% institutions holding the Duke Realty Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.17% of the shares, roughly 62.17 million DRE shares worth $3.61 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.04% or 50.15 million shares worth $2.91 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.28 million shares estimated at $1.0 billion under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 11.02 million shares worth around $639.63 million.