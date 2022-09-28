Could Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 4.99 million Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.42 changing hands around $24.49 or 79.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.42B. PRTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.21% off its 52-week high of $77.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.06, which suggests the last value was 62.0% up since then. When we look at Prothena Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.01K.

Analysts gave the Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRTA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prothena Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Instantly PRTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.00 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 79.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.39%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 10.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRTA’s forecast low is $45.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prothena Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.31% over the past 6 months, a -286.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prothena Corporation plc will fall -122.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -77.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.03 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Prothena Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $19.29 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,545.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Prothena Corporation plc earnings to increase by 149.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.60% per year.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 04.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of Prothena Corporation plc shares while 94.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.78%. There are 94.32% institutions holding the Prothena Corporation plc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 24.69% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million PRTA shares worth $629.49 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.71% or 5.97 million shares worth $324.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $80.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $79.63 million.