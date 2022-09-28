Could Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $28.93 changed hands at $1.86 or 6.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.83B. GPRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.02% off its 52-week high of $44.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.09, which suggests the last value was 9.82% up since then. When we look at Green Plains Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.07K.

Analysts gave the Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GPRE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Green Plains Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

Instantly GPRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.11 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 6.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.77%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is -23.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPRE’s forecast low is $43.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Green Plains Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.30% over the past 6 months, a 82.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Green Plains Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 124.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $899.34 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Green Plains Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $854.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $724.42 million and $746.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Green Plains Inc. earnings to increase by 67.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

GPRE Dividends

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.63% of Green Plains Inc. shares while 114.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.25%. There are 114.92% institutions holding the Green Plains Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.68% of the shares, roughly 8.98 million GPRE shares worth $278.41 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 4.18 million shares worth $129.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.74 million shares estimated at $101.67 million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 4.80% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $70.13 million.