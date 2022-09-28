Could Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 8.24 million Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $40.15 changed hands at -$0.43 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.90B. EXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.3% off its 52-week high of $50.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.87, which suggests the last value was 15.64% up since then. When we look at Exelon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.36 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.52%, with the 5-day performance at -6.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is -10.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXC’s forecast low is $46.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exelon Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.76% over the past 6 months, a -19.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exelon Corporation will fall -48.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.99 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Exelon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.98 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Exelon Corporation earnings to decrease by -13.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07. The 3.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.35. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Exelon Corporation shares while 84.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.46%. There are 84.25% institutions holding the Exelon Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 93.21 million EXC shares worth $4.44 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 86.86 million shares worth $4.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 28.25 million shares estimated at $1.35 billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 27.64 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.