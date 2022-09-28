Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $12.67 changed hands at $0.55 or 4.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $477.41M. CLAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.17% off its 52-week high of $31.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.93, which suggests the last value was 5.84% up since then. When we look at Clarus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Clarus Corporation (CLAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLAR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) trade information

Instantly CLAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.37 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.29%, with the 5-day performance at -1.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is -43.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLAR’s forecast low is $24.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -215.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.43% over the past 6 months, a 9.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clarus Corporation will rise 80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.16 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Clarus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $122.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Clarus Corporation earnings to increase by 311.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.90% per year.

CLAR Dividends

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11. The 0.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.60% of Clarus Corporation shares while 77.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.72%. There are 77.92% institutions holding the Clarus Corporation stock share, with Brown Advisory Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.58% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million CLAR shares worth $72.8 million.

Greenhouse Funds, LLLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 2.68 million shares worth $60.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $19.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $17.66 million.