Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.02 changing hands around $1.81 or 2.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.38B. CAH’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.26% off its 52-week high of $72.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.85, which suggests the last value was 32.59% up since then. When we look at Cardinal Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CAH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardinal Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) trade information

Instantly CAH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 69.16 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.59%, with the 5-day performance at -2.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is -2.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardinal Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.55% over the past 6 months, a 4.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardinal Health Inc. will fall -20.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.32 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Cardinal Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $50.14 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Cardinal Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -260.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.04% per year.

CAH Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11. The 3.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.98. It is important to note, however, that the 3.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares while 89.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.63%. There are 89.20% institutions holding the Cardinal Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.33% of the shares, roughly 33.6 million CAH shares worth $2.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 22.78 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.02 million shares estimated at $548.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $429.13 million.