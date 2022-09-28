Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.05% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.80 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.93B. ASZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.82% off its 52-week high of $9.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 1.43% up since then. When we look at Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) trade information
Instantly ASZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. The jump to weekly highs of 9.81 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) is 0.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.
ASZ Dividends
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II shares while 91.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.03%. There are 91.00% institutions holding the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II stock share, with HGC Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 11.49 million ASZ shares worth $112.34 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.22% or 5.83 million shares worth $56.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $13.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $3.84 million.