Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.40M. ATER’s last price was a discount, traded about -639.15% off its 52-week high of $13.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 2.65% up since then. When we look at Aterian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the Aterian Inc. (ATER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATER as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aterian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.01%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -20.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATER’s forecast low is $2.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aterian Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.17% over the past 6 months, a 80.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aterian Inc. will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.61 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aterian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $70.01 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Aterian Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.40%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Aterian Inc. shares while 28.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.23%. There are 28.69% institutions holding the Aterian Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 5.23 million ATER shares worth $12.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 2.28 million shares worth $5.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $3.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $2.99 million.