Are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.76. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $505.88 changed hands at -$2.49 or -0.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $479.08B. UNHâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -9.37% off its 52-week high of $553.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $383.12, which suggests the last value was 24.27% up since then. When we look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UNH as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 520.97 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.49% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at -2.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is -3.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $586.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UNHâ€™s forecast low is $480.00 with $635.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -25.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.12% for it to hit the projected low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -0.94% over the past 6 months, a 14.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will rise 20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.49 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $81.06 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2022 estimates are for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings to increase by 12.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.28% per year.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 14. The 1.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 89.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.11%. There are 89.62% institutions holding the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 80.63 million UNH shares worth $41.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.36% or 69.02 million shares worth $35.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 27.16 million shares estimated at $13.85 billion under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 20.61 million shares worth around $10.51 billion.