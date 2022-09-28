Are McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.57. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $236.81 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $175.55B. MCDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -14.5% off its 52-week high of $271.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $217.68, which suggests the last value was 8.08% up since then. When we look at McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended MCD as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) trade information

Instantly MCD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 250.43 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.05% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.70%, with the 5-day performance at -7.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is -7.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $281.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCDâ€™s forecast low is $246.00 with $328.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -38.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.88% for it to hit the projected low.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the McDonald’s Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -2.57% over the past 6 months, a 5.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for McDonald’s Corporation will fall -5.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.74 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.6 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.03 billion and $6.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for McDonald’s Corporation earnings to increase by 59.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.17% per year.

MCD Dividends

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31. The 2.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of McDonald’s Corporation shares while 69.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.74%. There are 69.62% institutions holding the McDonald’s Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 67.0 million MCD shares worth $16.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 50.4 million shares worth $12.46 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.46 million shares estimated at $5.31 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 16.35 million shares worth around $4.04 billion.