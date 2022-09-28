Are Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.90 changed hands at $2.03 or 17.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25B. AMPS’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.92% off its 52-week high of $12.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 69.35% up since then. When we look at Altus Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.38K.

Analysts gave the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMPS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.00 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 17.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.01%, with the 5-day performance at 18.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 25.00% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPS’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altus Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 103.22% over the past 6 months, a 1,066.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Altus Power Inc. earnings to increase by 153.90%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.33% of Altus Power Inc. shares while 36.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.67%. There are 36.95% institutions holding the Altus Power Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.76% of the shares, roughly 28.83 million AMPS shares worth $214.17 million.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.60% or 4.0 million shares worth $29.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $14.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $8.71 million.