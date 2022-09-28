Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.14 or 8.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $180.51M. APLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1876.88% off its 52-week high of $34.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 50.87% up since then. When we look at Applied Blockchain Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Blockchain Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 8.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.12%, with the 5-day performance at -16.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) is -16.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APLD’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -535.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Blockchain Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.55% over the past 6 months, a 123.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.61 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Blockchain Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022 will be $8.98 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 775.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Applied Blockchain Inc. earnings to increase by 102.40%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.11% of Applied Blockchain Inc. shares while 1.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.67%. There are 1.94% institutions holding the Applied Blockchain Inc. stock share, with Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.60% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million APLD shares worth $1.67 million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.24 million shares worth $3.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $3.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.11 million.